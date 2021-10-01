COLUMBIA ― University of Missouri Health Care leaders joined with MU and state leaders Friday to break ground on a tower that will house its new Children’s Hospital.
The new facility is set to open in the summer of 2024 on MU Health Care’s main hospital campus, on the corner of Hitt and Lake streets.
“This brand-new Children’s Hospital will reimagine the way we deliver pediatric care and bring together all of our highly specialized teams,” MU Health Care Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Curtright said.
The total budget for the project is around $230 million, according to Curtright.
The new hospital is part of a larger effort to create one centralized hospital campus.
Amber Day, a mother of a Children's Hospital patient, said she is grateful for the Children's Hospital.
"I mean, it really our daughter is alive today by God's grace, but also because of the Children's Hospital here," Day said. "For nine months we were in women's and children's and received absolutely amazing care, and our daughter is doing amazing and has a really promising outcome because of the expertise of the Children's Hospital."
According to MU Health Care, the building will feature ADA accessible shuttles, kid-friendly design and décor and interactive clinic areas that are inclusive for those with special needs.
"Being able to provide things like natural light and things that reduce stress and create a calming environment is fantastic for both patients and families," Chief Hospital Operations Officer Keri Simons said.
Simons said with these interactive areas create a distraction for children, which allows the medical staff to treat them easier.
The facility will also house a 1,272 square foot Ronald McDonald Family Room, which will provide parents with rest and resources while their child is hospitalized.
In addition to the Family Room, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri wants to sell their current home to find a closer location to the new Children's Hospital.
Terri Gray, the executive director, says the Ronald McDonald House should be within steps, not miles of the Children's Hospital.
Some services will begin moving in a matter of weeks as part of a three-year transition to integrate children’s and women’s services to the main hospital campus.
The first phase in November involves moving pediatric services to the main campus, including emergency services, inpatient services and ICU, pediatric surgeries and the Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Unit.
Women’s services, including the labor and delivery unit, and the NICU will move to main campus when the new tower opens in 2024.