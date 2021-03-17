COLUMBIA - MU Health Care's presentation of "Keep Your Keys! for the Caregiver" Wednesday offered caregivers tips to keep older drivers on the road for as long and as safely as possible.
The Keep Your Keys program is a driver-safety course geared toward people 55 and older, caregivers and facilitators, typically health educators, policy or highway patrol departments, nurses, etc.
The MU Health Care Injury Prevention Team received a grant from State Farm and Missouri Department of Transportation to fund the "Keep Your Keys" to hold free community seminars and facilitator trainings throughout the state.
The presentations are scheduled virtually on the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. and last roughly 30 minutes.
Invitations to the meeting were extended to caregivers across the state to help their loved ones plan their driving retirements.
“We want people to understand that driving retirement is not simply a connection with a certain age, but with an ability behind the wheel” MU Health Care Outreach Coordinator Beth Koster said.
Koster warned that because self-worth is often tied to feelings of independence in people’s minds, not driving can lead to feelings of isolation, depression and anxiety.
During the presentation, Koster advised family members to play a key role in noticing changes in driving ability of their loved ones. She encouraged caregivers to create a thorough driving retirement plan for their older driver.
She also offered caregivers tips for observing driving skills, communicating observations, developing a plan to keep the senior social and active, and evaluating the plan frequently to be sure it is successful.
“The planning and communication are crucial,” Koster said. She urged caregivers to approach the subject with care, compassion and proper planning. “The earlier you start, the better off you are.”
According to MoDOT, 174 people were killed and 709 were seriously injured in crashes involving a driver 65 years and older in 2019. Despite this, there was a 13% decrease in serious injury and fatality crashes involving seniors that year.
The department also reported people in this age group account for nearly 21% of licensed Missouri drivers between 2017 and 2019. By 2025, the senior population in the state is expected to rise to more than 24%.
MU Health Care offers a self-assessment test to determine if a person is still safe to drive. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also offers tips for driving while aging gracefully.