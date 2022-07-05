COLUMBIA − MU Health Care's Jonathan Curtright will step down from his role as CEO to take a job in Oklahoma, the health care company announced Tuesday.
Curtright will service as chief operating officer at OU Health, according to an email sent to MU Health Care employees. His last day will be July 15.
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Nim Chinniah has been named as interim CEO. The university said it would soon launch a national search for a permanent CEO with help from executive search firm Spence Stuart.
Rick Barohn, executive vice chancellor for health affairs, thanked Curtright for the last six years of his service.
“In recent years, MU Health Care has made advances in technology, strengthened financial, compliance and patient ratings, and provided excellent service to our community during the pandemic, to name just a few,” Barohn said. “We wish Jonathan well in his next endeavor.”
During his time at MU Health Care, Curtright helped develop a new children's hospital and two new primary care clinics, among other successes.
In April, the Columbia Missourian reported Curtright was not selected to lead a Florida hospital system after he was named as a finalist for CEO.