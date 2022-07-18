MEXICO - MU Health Care opened its new family medicine clinic in Mexico Monday, according to an email sent to employees.
The location is set up on South Clark Street. The opening comes after Noble Health suspended services at the Audrain Community Hospital and Callaway Community Hospital in March and furloughed 175 employees in April.
Dr. Diane Jacobi, one of the doctors retained from Noble Health to work for the new clinic, says the need for a stable health care environment in Audrain county is critical.
"By having facilities like this in rural areas, we're able to help people that have a hard time going to other places out of town, if they have problems driving or with having rides to get any further out," Jacobi said.
Other former Noble Health providers, nurses and support staff are also on the team.
Dr. Jacobi also noted that the new clinic will provide a more convenient location close to the rural population.
"We can help with the local farming community where there's a low population," Jacobi said, "so they have a centralized location where they can get all of their needs covered."
Craig Bruce, the CEO of the Audrain County Health Department, echoed Jacobi's sentiments.
"Rural health care across the nation is experiencing challenging times right now," Bruce said. "It's certainly a sigh of relief to know that MU Health Care has made an investment on both the primary care side of medicine as well as Urgent Care."
The new Mizzou Urgent Care will open at the same location later this summer.
"Not only will our new facility offer care for the entire family, but we will be able to connect patients with more than 600 MU Health Care doctors in more than 80 specialties," an earlier news release said.