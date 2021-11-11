COLUMBIA − More than a month has passed since the first Afghan refugee arrived in mid-Missouri, but Columbia is expecting more to come.
Dr. Christopher Wilhelm, a pediatrician at MU Health Care, has given initial care to a few families of Afghan refugees at his clinic. He has seen first-hand what some of the individuals are going through.
"I saw one person at my Battle Avenue clinic who had the slippers that they still had in Afghanistan when they left in the summer and arriving here in the winter," he said.
Dr. Wilhelm said he saw the need for refugees to have warm, winter clothes for the upcoming temperature drop. This prompted him and fellow team members to organize a clothing drive to support the new families.
Kirsten Caleon, practice manager for MU Health Care's Battle Avenue Clinic, said they reached out to 65 other outpatient health care clinics to ask for donations.
"From there it just really took off," she said. "So within one week we had a phenomenal response and so many people were very ready and willing to donate their clothing."
Donations included winter clothing, like coats, boots and gloves, but also basic living items like plates, utensils and diapers.
Lori Stoll, care coordinator for City of Refuge, said besides having culture shock, many refugees simply need friendship and a warm welcome.
In the past, Stoll has accompanied refugees from other areas to their medical appointments to help assist in any way possible.
"We're here for the long haul," she said. "Our ability to come alongside them for a lot of very practical everyday needs is something that we kind of honed in on and tried to perfect for them."
City of Refuge has also partnered with Columbia Public Schools to provide weekly English classes for refugees. Childcare is also provided in-house for those with children.
"That's what we're here for," Stoll said. "To help their adjustment, to help them to not have the burden of having to clothe and even some basic needs."
Catholic Charities is also accepting donations for specific items:
- Table utensils
- Dishes
- Pots & pans
- Mixing/serving bowls
- Towels
- Bedding
- Toilet paper
- Loose leaf paper
- Spiral or composition notebooks
- Pens
- Paper towels
- Dish soap
- Bathroom and kitchen cleaner
- Laundry detergent
- Trash bags
- Diapers
- Pacifers
- Baby bottles
- Canned crushed tomatoes
- Rice
- Dried beans/lentils
- Flour (5 or 10 pound bags)
- Sugar
- Active yeast
- Black or green tea
- Spices (salt, pepper, paprika)
Donations can be dropped off at any Catholic Charities location from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or donations can be made online.