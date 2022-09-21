COLUMBIA - MU Health Care's Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and Siteman Cancer Center have entered into a new collaboration to promote cancer research in Missouri.
The collaboration's aim is to improve cancer care throughout the state.
Siteman is based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
The collaboration involves scientists from both institutions teaming up on research projects and jointly pursuing competitively funded research grants, according to a press release
"There also are some really terrific opportunities to expand some of the major areas of research that we have at Siteman," Director of Siteman Cancer Center Timothy Eberlein said.
Gerhard Hildebrant, the director of Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, said both institutions have strengths which they hope to leverage on both sides.
"We really want broaden cancer care coverage across Missouri with better access with more clinical trails and with improved quality of care, I think those are the main pillar," Hildebrant said.
The release also said Siteman Cancer Center is the only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Missouri. Since 2015, Siteman also has held NCI’s highest rating – “exceptional” – based on a rigorous review of its research programs.
"Combining our expertise and the expertise that Mizzou bring with nuclear medicine, we have the opportunity to open up an entirely new field that we have been working on, theranostics," Eberlein said.
Ellis Fischel Cancer Center is Missouri’s only state-designated cancer center. It is accredited as an Academic Comprehensive Cancer Program by the Commission on Cancer, an American College of Surgeons quality program that recognizes health systems for ensuring their patients receive high-quality, coordinated care.
"We open these trails on both sides and offer normal treatments and investigational treatments to hopefully more patients so access gets better," Hildebrant said.