COLUMBIA − Youth receiving gender-affirming care at MU Health Care will no longer be able to receive puberty blockers or hormones despite a new law that allows them to continue the care.
Senate bill 49 prohibits those under 18 from beginning gender-affirming treatment, including receiving puberty blockers, hormones or gender-affirming surgery, but minors who are already receiving treatment are allowed to continue, according to the bill's text.
But MU Health Care says it will no longer administer or prescribe puberty blockers or hormones due to the "significant legal liability" under the new law, MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze said.
"MU Health Care providers may continue to provide other types of gender affirming care that is not impacted by the law," Maze said.
The Center Project, an LGBTQ+ nonprofit in Columbia, said it was devastated about MU Health Care's decision.
“This decision has an immediate impact on the lives of MANY transgender young people throughout mid-Missouri. We have heard that MU doctors are contacting their patients about continuity of care. If you have not heard from your doctor, we recommend that you reach out immediately to discuss your options," the organization's Facebook post said.
Harry Castillow, a parent of a transgender 17-year-old, said this call makes him question his home state.
“I’ve lived here all my life. I only left for the military ... I came back here because this was my home. It’s not a home anymore,” Castillow said.
Castillow's son, Jay, receives gender-affirming care at University Hospital, but they say they recently got a call that upends his son's treatment.
“Saturday, we got a call from our doctor, stating that the University of Missouri has decided that they would no longer be providing gender-affirming care,” Castillow said.
Like so many they know, this is a reason for the Castillows to leave the state.
“And [now an] option for us, and we know a lot of people that have left this state for this reason specifically,” he said.
Kerri Schafer, a member of The Center Project's board of directors, says it's heartbreaking to hear the news.
“I think it’s just a pretty devastating day, knowing that a lot of people today are losing access to health care,” she said.
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove), says the ban only affects minors who have not yet received treatment.
“Those who are already in the treatment process can continue. So, if they’re already in it, they can continue on,” he said.
But for Castillow, this comes as just another blow to his family.
“My son is already marginalized, because of who he feels he is, who we agree he is,” he said. “So marginalized, and now betrayed.”