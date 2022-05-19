COLUMBIA − A nationwide shortage of contrast dye has forced hospitals to limit medical scans and procedures, and one mid-Missouri health care company says it, too, is affected.
In a statement Thursday, MU Health Care said it has been affected by the global shortage of the product.
The dye is typically injected into patients' veins and can provide a higher contrast than imaging procedures like a CT scan, according to NBC News. The increased contrast helps doctors diagnose brain bleeds or clots and see how organs are functioning, among other things.
MU Health Care said its providers have worked to develop guidelines to determine which procedures are appropriate to modify. Doing so can make sure the procedure is safe and effective for each patient with minimal delays, the company said.
Eric Maze, MU Health Care's communications strategist, said they will evaluate procedures on a case-by-case basis.
General Electric, according to NBC, is a major supplier of the dye for American health systems, but a plant in Shanghai has not been able to produce it due to the city's lockdown. A spokesperson for GE told NBC the plant has begun to reopen and is "working to return to full capacity as local authorities allow." It plans to ship the dye by air, rather than boat, to accelerate the deliveries.