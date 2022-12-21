COLUMBIA − MU Health Care warned about the impacts of Thursday and Friday's severe winter weather and shared safety measures to take ahead of the cold temperatures.
MU Health Care emergency medicine physician Dr. Christopher Sampson says the big thing is to be prepared.
"In these extreme temperatures, especially with the wind and the low temperatures, frostbite can set in pretty quickly," Sampson said. "So you want to have things that can cover up your hands, your face, because those are going to be the areas that get exposed right away if there's high winds."
Frostbite can set in anywhere between 10 to 30 minutes after exposure.
"It's really a combination as the outside temperature lowers and the wind chill increases, that's your frostbite risk goes up," Sampson said.
He says he would expect a small increase in frostbite cases, especially with the how cold it's expected to be.
Sampson says as an emergency department, MU Health Care is always prepared for any type of emergency that arrives.
"If we happen to get an increase in patient numbers due to a significant event, we have the ability to call in additional help," Sampson said. "We are able to rapidly change things around the emergency department take care of emergent situations."
Sampson says MU Health Care is still seeing a large number of respiratory viruses, mainly influenza A and RSV.
"The winter viruses have kind of persisted," Sampson said. "And with this upcoming weekend where families are gathering, that also leads to an increased risk of infection being spread. So this probably will persist throughout the holiday season."
Sampson said to visit a hospital if you feel severely unwell, have severe shortness of breath, are unable to eat or drink or have excessive vomiting.
As for winter weather safety, Sampson said it's important to remember to have an emergency kit in your car, including coats, hats, gloves and appropriate shoes.
"Anything that you you might need if you have to get out of your vehicle and potentially walk," he said.