COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri is expecting a hot and humid week, and it is important that Missourians practice safety measures while in the heat.
According to KOMU 8 First Alert Weather, temperatures this week are above average, with high temperatures expected to reach the middle to upper 90s and low temperatures in the 70s.
Humidity levels were at their peak on Monday and will fall slowly throughout the rest of the week. The heat index is expected to be near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.
Heat is the number one weather-related killer, so it is important to keep heat safety tips in mind and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Christopher Sampson, an emergency physician at MU Health Care, said preparation is essential in preventing heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
"Even before going out, you want to make sure that you're well hydrated," Sampson said. "Sometimes that's making sure you've started the day off with drinking plenty of water, because if you're outside and start feeling thirsty, then you're already behind the game and a bit dehydrated."
Anyone is at risk of heat exhaustion, but specific age groups should definitely take extra safety precautions.
"The people who are at risk from heat are extremes of age, so the very young and the very old," Sampson said. "Also, people with medical conditions with diabetes, high blood pressure...or illnesses where you urinate frequently, especially when it's hot out, you can become dehydrated much easier."
Symptoms of heat stroke include feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, clammy skin, rapid or weak pulse and muscle cramps. If you are experiencing these symptoms, get to a air conditioned place, drink water and take a cold shower or use a cold compress.
Symptoms of heat stroke include headache, no sweating, red/hot/dry skin, rapid/strong pulse and potential lack of consciousness. If you are experiencing these symptoms, call 9-1-1.
So, what should you do if you think you're experiencing heat related symptoms?
"The first thing you should do if you feel like you're having symptoms from the heat is to get out of it," Sampson said. "The easiest way of sometimes to get out of direct sunlight into shade. If you can get into a cool area, either a vehicle with air conditioning inside a building, sometimes that'll help you can wait there and then kind of let your body cool down."
In extreme cases, calling 9-1-1 is necessary.
"If you're still feeling symptoms, even after being inside or cooling down, that's probably when you need to call 911 and get evaluated at a hospital," he said.
Seeing symptoms in children can be more challenging.
"Children may they may look like they're excessively tired. They may complain of stomach cramps is another thing...If they're just not acting their normal way, that could be a sign that the heat is affecting them," Sampson said.
Sampson warns that the heat will continue all day Tuesday, so exercising outdoors is not the best option.
"With these extreme temperatures, trying to exercise when it's not hot out is very challenging," Sampson said. "Even this evening, the temperatures will be the heat index will be above 100 at 5 or 7 p.m. So really probably holding off on exercising outdoors at this time."
For Missourians who work outdoors, there are safety measures to take into consideration.
"If you do have to work outside or do something outdoors, taking frequent breaks, making sure you're drinking plenty of fluids, wearing appropriate clothing that keeps you cool. And also wearing sunscreen to to prevent sunburn," Sampson said.
As for sunscreen recommendations?
"Anything with with high SPF are the best. And in combination also wearing a hat to protect your head," Sampson said.
Sampson reminds others to always check the backseat before leaving their vehicle.
"It's to remember to not leave pets or children in an unattended vehicle," Sampson said. "It's temperatures can rise very, very quickly inside a vehicle without air conditioning on."