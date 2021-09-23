COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is hosting a flu shot clinic during the next two weekends and an infectious disease doctor says it's safe to get your flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care's pediatric infectious disease expert, explained how the flu vaccine is safe to receive with any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"You can get both vaccines on the same day, but some influenza vaccines are more reactive so it is recommended to do them on different [arm] sites," Dr. Ilboudo said. "It is recommended to get all vaccines that you need at the time that you need them."
The flu shot clinics come after the FDA's approval of the Pfizer booster COVID-19 shot for people over the age of 65. Tom Prater is eligible for the Moderna booster shot after its approval.
"I'll have to wait a little bit longer for the Moderna booster, but as soon as it's available I will take it," Prater said. "Whichever shot becomes available first, the flu shot or Moderna, that's the one that I'll take and get the other one a few weeks later."
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 1,762 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, on a three day data delay. Dr. Ilboudo explained how getting a flu shot can help current health care workers and hospitalizations.
"My hope is that people get the influenza vaccine because we have to think about hospitalizations and our hospital capacity," Dr. Ilboudo said. "If you are vaccinated against influenza, the community can help our hospitals avoid getting to their capacity level with COVID-19 hospitalizations."
Prater is ready to get his flu shot and COVID-19 booster shot once it becomes fully available.
"It's the right thing to do, getting your flu shot," Prater said. "I do not want to risk spreading any virus to another living human being and with being a school teacher, I do not want to risk spreading diseases to those students who haven't been vaccinated."
No appointments are required for MU Health Care's flu shot clinics. People can get their shot while driving through the parking lot, which Dr. Ilboudo says makes it easier for families.
"I have a family of five and it's easier to get everybody in one location in our car as opposed to making multiple doctor's visits," Dr. Ilboudo said. "It's very convenient to do for families especially."
In Missouri, 47.2% of residents are fully vaccinated. The state's health director wants to focus on vaccine education and messaging to raise that number up to 80%. Doctors are hopeful people will still get their annual flu shot despite COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.
"There is some correlation between people who are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccines and influenza vaccines," Dr. Ilboudo said. "There are overarching themes of thinking 'I don't need it,' 'I'm not at risk,' and 'I don't trust it' for both the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines."
The upcoming clinics will take place at South Providence Medical Park on Sept. 25 and 26 and Oct. 2 and 3 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The drive-thru clinics will only offer this year's influenza shot.
People are asked to wear loose clothing and short sleeves if receiving their flu shot.
The COVID-19 vaccine will not be offered during the drive-thru flu shot clinic, but people can still make an appointment with MU Health Care here.