COLUMBIA − MU Health Care announced Friday it has made an agreement with Hermann Area District Hospital (HADH) to staff the hospital’s emergency department.
Matthew Robinson, an MU Health Care doctor, said this will be a great step for HADH.
“Connecting Hermann Area District Hospital to the MU Health Care academic health system will link HADH patients to doctors and clinicians who are on the leading edge of health care at central Missouri’s only Level 1 Trauma Center,” Robinson said. “This partnership aligns with MU Health Care’s commitment to ensure continued access to health care in Missouri’s rural communities.”
MU Health Care is also staffing emergency departments at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City and Moberly Regional Medical Center.
Dan McKinney, a HADH administrator, said MU Health Care has a proven track record of success in rural emergency departments.
“We believe this partnership will ensure our patients receive the highest quality care possible and offer a level of provider stability that has become a challenge for many community hospitals,” McKinney said.
MU Health Care providers began staffing the HADH emergency department on Nov. 1.