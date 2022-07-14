AUDRAIN COUNTY - MU Health Care will open its new family medicine clinic in Mexico Monday, according to an email sent to employees.
The location is set up at 3626 South Clark Street.
The clinic will feature former Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital family medicine providers Diane Jacobi, MD and nurse practitioner Regina Hill. Other former Noble Health providers, nurses and support staff will be joining the team.
The new Mizzou Urgent Care will open at the same location later this summer.
"Not only will our new facility offer care for the entire family, but we will be able to connect patients with more than 600 MU Health Care doctors in more than 80 specialties," a news release said.
The opening comes after Noble Health suspended services at the Audrain Community Hospital and Callaway Community Hospital in March and furloughed 175 employees in April.