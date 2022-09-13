MEXICO - MU Health Care will open the South Clark Medical Building in Mexico alongside community leaders at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The building houses MU Health Care's Family Medicine Clinic and Mizzou Urgent Care.
MU Health Care's Family Medicine Clinic began seeing patients in July and Mizzou Urgent Care opened in August of this year.
Eric Maze, spokesperson for MU Health Care, said the event Tuesday symbolizes the opportunity that the company has to bring urgent and family care to a rural community in need.
"We say that MU Health Care is committed to expanding health across rural areas. This kind of furthers our mission," Maze said.
The urgent care is one of two total urgent cares for the company.
"We will be providing the same services that we offer in our Columbia location in Mexico for Audrain County residents," Maze said.
According to a previous press release, the urgent clinic offers X-rays, lab services, breathing treatments, IV hydrations and medications, and services for asthma and respiratory infections.
The urgent care is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A press release from July said the family clinic offers care for the whole family and connect patients with other doctors and specialists.
The family clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MU Family Medicine Clinic features community medicine providers Dr. Diane Jacobi and nurse practitioner Regina Hill.
Maze also said Tuesday will bring an opportunity for members of the Mexico community to meet with any health care leaders and physicians to celebrate the continuation of local medical care.
However, the expansion of rural health care will not end there.
"In addition [to the current opening], we're going to be offering a larger, multi specialty clinic in Boonville, opening next year," Maze said.
MU Health Care currently has clinics across the rural areas of Ashland, Boonville and Fayette.