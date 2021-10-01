COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is hosting its second drive-thru flu shot event this weekend at the South Providence Medical Park.

The event will offer car-side flu shots to both adults and kid six months and older. Patients will not have to leave their vehicle to receive their flu shots.

The event will proceed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

MU Health Care recommends patients wear loose clothing and short sleeves if possible. This is especially important for young children who will get the shot in the thigh.

All patients must review and sign a consent form to receive the flu shot car-side.

The COVID-19 vaccine will not be provided at this event.

According to MU Health Care, 1,758 doses were administered during last weekend's flu shot clinics.

If you can't make MU Health Care's clinic, the Columbia/Boone County health department is also offering flu shot events over the next two months.