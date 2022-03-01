COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is launching a new program that would allow nurses to experience the flexibility of travel nursing while staying close to home.
Chief Nursing Officer Shanon Fucik said the goal of the Tiger Flex program is to decrease MU Health Care’s reliance on travel nurse agencies. She said she also hopes it combats the nursing fatigue her staff is currently feeling.
“We’ve had a significant impact a nursing workforce shortage,” Fucik said. “Actually, many positions in the organization, but nursing has been impacted as well by the pandemic.”
She said they have approximately 250 open nursing positions throughout MU Health Care.
“We are seeing significantly higher shortages than what we have historically,” Fucik said.
The Tiger Flex program will recruit contract-based nurses and pay them up to $85 per hour. That’s significantly more than how much their other nurses are getting paid.
“They’re getting paid a premium because they’re working those undesirable weekends and nights,” Fucik said. “It’s helping us fill our shifts of greatest need.”
Nurses will work in the Tiger Flex pool, which is for inpatient nurses. Fucik said for some nurses, the pay might not outweigh certain disadvantages.
“This is not a benefits-eligible program,” Fucik said. “If they wanted to have a consistent home unit, they would work with the same team members day to day - they wouldn’t be interested in this program.”
After a nurse works at least one 12-week contract, he or she would be eligible for full-time employment with MU Health Care.
“They could do as many 12-week contracts as they want,” Fucik said. “But what we’re offering is a $2,500 bonus at the end of at least two 12-week contracts to sign on and work as an employee - a permanent employee - at MU Health Care.”
Current nurses at MU Health Care are able to apply - either through the full 12-week program or a six-week RN-PRN Tiger Flex option. That’s committing to working beyond his or her scheduled hours each week for those 6 weeks or longer. However, the nurses will be compensated with a Tiger Flex differential premium pay rate for those hours worked.