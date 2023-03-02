COLUMBIA – MU Health Care was one of 42 health systems nationwide selected to carry out an initiative by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), the nonprofit announced Thursday.
Participation in PCORI’s Health Systems Implementation Initiative (HSII) involves the implementation of viable strategies towards practice-changing research and evidence in health care.
The multi-year initiative’s goal is to cut the 17-year lag between publication of research results and the subsequent widespread uptake in health care practice.
If eligible, systems could receive PCORI funds up to $5 million per project. For MU Health Care, the ultimate goal of this initiative is to improve the quality of care for patients in mid-Missouri.
"MU Health Care’s selection is a tremendous opportunity for our organization to access the latest health care delivery expertise to build upon our success in patient outcomes,” Stevan Whitt, chief medical officer of MU Health Care, said. “Our participation in the initiative enables us to remain forward-looking and on the leading edge of innovation.”