COLUMBIA − MU Health Care has named its next chief operating officer.
Katrina Lambrecht, JD, MBA, will join the health care company starting May 9. She comes from Dignity Health's St. Joseph and Medical Center in Phoenix where she served in the same position.
“Katrina will serve as an instrumental member of our executive leadership team,” Jonathan Curtright, MU Health Care’s chief executive officer, said. “As COO, she will oversee day-to-day operations and all professional and support services for our health system. Her extensive leadership experience will help her thrive at MU Health Care.”
Lambrecht served as vice president and as chief of staff for 10 years at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston before taking her role with Dignity Health.
She earned her MBA, juris doctorate and bachelor of science in sociology from the University of Wisconsin. She was a practicing attorney specializing in business and family immigration law prior to her health care experience.