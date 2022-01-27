COLUMBIA − Beginning March 1, MU Health Care and Capital Region Medical Center facilities and providers will participate in all three MO HealthNet Medicaid plans.
These managed Medicaid plans include Anthem Healthy Blue, Home State Health – Medicaid Plan and UnitedHealthcare Community Plan.
The announcement comes as MU Health Care and Capital Region Medical Center signed a new agreement with Home State Health that will put the health system’s providers and facilities back in network with the insurer following a near two-year lapse.
“Providing quality, compassionate and coordinated care to our patients is a top priority, and our health system works every day with public and private insurers to provide in-network access for each insurer’s members to all of the hospitals and valued providers throughout our system,” Jonathan Curtright, MU Health Care CEO, said. “We are grateful the new agreement with Home State Health will allow us to care for more of the state’s Medicaid population.”
Although MU Health Care was out-of-network with Home State Health, the health system continued to provide care for Home State Health managed Medicaid patients who had emergent needs.
Medicaid eligibility expanded last year in the state, and more Missourians now qualify for low-cost or free health insurance.
MO HealthNet has expanded its income limits to provide health care access to all adults ages 19-64 who meet eligibility requirements. Under the new rules, income eligibility is up to 138% of the federal poverty level.
This means a person who earns at or below $17,774 a year or a family of four that earns at or below $36,750 a year may be eligible, including parents who have not qualified before, as well as childless adults.