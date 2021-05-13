COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all Missourians 12 and older.
MU Health Care says there will be two after school vaccination events specifically for adolescents on Monday, May 17 and Thursday, May 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. There is also an event on Friday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon that is now open to anyone older than 12. All three events will take place at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
Appointments are available on the MU Health Care website.
Parental consent is required for anyone under 18.
“By choosing to get your child vaccinated, you are protecting not only your child and your family but your community as well,” MU Health Care vaccine co-chair and family medicine physician Dr. Laura Morris said in a news release. “This vaccine now available to children ages 12-15 has gone through all of the same steps and requirements as every other vaccine, meeting all safety standards.”
It comes as the CDC authorized the vaccine for use in 12-15 year olds Wednesday.
Boone Health was the first group in the region to begin vaccinating 12-15 year-olds in an event Thursday. Another vaccination event is scheduled for Saturday. Both clinics are fully booked.