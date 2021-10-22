COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is now offering weekend hours at its COVID-19 test collection site, located at 2003 West Broadway, Suite 100, in Columbia.
The site serves as MU Health Care’s primary COVID-19 test collection location.
It offers a fast, convenient walk-in option for those with known exposure or mild symptoms, and those needing travel tests.
Walk-ins start from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. both Saturdays and Sundays.
Monday through Friday the site is also open from 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. or earlier depending on the number of people waiting for testing. The last patient each day will be accepted at 4:45 p.m. or earlier depending on the number of people waiting for testing.
Patients must wear a mask and bring proof of insurance (if insured). Tests are free to the patient.
Results will be delivered within 48 hours of testing, and they will be available in HEALTHConnect, MU Health Care’s patient portal. If results are positive, you will also receive a phone call.