COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced in a release Tuesday that it would open a new urgent care clinic in Mexico next week.
The clinic is set to open Tuesday, Aug. 16. It's located inside the South Clark Medical Building at 3626 South Clark Street in Mexico.
According to the release, the clinic will provide "a convenient and cost-effective option" for patients needing urgent, non-life-threatening treatment. The clinic will also provide x-rays, lab services, breathing treatments, IV hydration and medications, and services for asthma and respiratory infections.
"Our goal is to offer patients the highest-quality health care with the greatest convenience, while also being able to connect patients with more than 600 MU Health Care doctors in more than 80 specialties working together to ensure patients get the best care possible," Dr. Matthew Robinson, the Emergency Health Chair of MU Health Care, said.
Mizzou Urgent Care will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, serving patients on a walk-in basis.
A MU family medicine clinic opened at the same location earlier this summer.