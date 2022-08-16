COLUMBIA − MU Health Care opened a new entrance specifically for pediatric patients requiring emergency care at the Children’s Emergency Room Tuesday.
The new entrance is located on the west side of University Hospital along Deans Drive.
"With the consolidation and moving of our pediatric emergency services to the main campus, we wanted our pediatric patients to have a safe, a warm, friendly environment for them to when they come to the emergency department," Christopher Sampson MD, an MU Health Care emergency physician, said.
The Children's Emergency Room moved from Keene Street as part of the effort by MU Health Care to establish a centralized hospital campus.
"By consolidating our efforts in University Hospital, we're able to streamline treatments, we have able to have all our specialists in one place. It hopefully provides faster care and higher quality care to our patients," Sampson said.
Wait times still can vary by the number of patients present. However, pediatric patients will have their own dedicated waiting rooms. They are triaged separately and in a different area from the adult patients.
To comfort children, there is a kid-friendly waiting area, kid-specific care teams, equipment and décor. There is also a therapy dog named Link present to alleviate anxiety and stress that children may have when coming to the hospital.
"There's many reasons why they should feel comfortable bringing their children to the emergency department," Sampson said. "It starts from the moment they walk through the door. There's a kid friendly waiting area for them to be triaged at where they get checked in. And then it includes all the way to pediatric trains, specialty nurses, are pediatric emergency physicians, and then even a dedicated children's emergency department within the University Hospital.
Sampson said coming to the hospital or emergency department can be a scary experience for anyone, especially children.
"Often it's due to an injury or an illness," he said. "So they may be scared at baseline. By providing a warm, friendly environment, or hoping to help ease that anxiety."
Construction began in October 2021 on a new tower for the Children's Hospital and Birthing Center, which is scheduled to be completed in summer 2024. Eric Maze, the spokesperson for MU Health Care, confirmed that the construction is on schedule.