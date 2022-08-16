MEXICO — MU Health Care opened a new urgent care clinic in Mexico Tuesday to provide urgent, but not life-threatening medical care to residents in need.
Mizzou Urgent Care offers X-rays, lab services, breathing treatments, IV hydration and medications, and services for asthma and respiratory infections seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a walk-in basis, according to an MU Health release.
The clinic will work in conjunction with the MU Health Care Family Medicine Clinic, as the two separate facilities share the South Clark Medical Building at 3626 Clark Street in Mexico.
"Previously at the location, it [had] walk-in clinic services," Dr. Jonathan Heidt, a leading emergency medicine physician with MU Health Care, said. "So great providers were there time, but not the access to as many services through the MU Health system. So at this point in time, we'll have, again, on-site X-rays, laboratory services that we can send out, breathing treatments, IV medications, along with our highly trained and new providers."
In addition to Dr. Diane Jacobi, who leads the Family Medicine Clinic as a long-time health care provider in Audrain County, MU Health Care also added Dr. Simon McKeown and physician Tyler Sanders. Both have extensive experience serving the Mexico community.
"We're very happy Dr. McKeown stayed on with us to help staff urgent care," Heidt said. "He's been spending time before today, at the Columbia location, being part of the Health system, learning the services that we have available as well, and having his connection and insight to the community is a great resource for us."
Dr. Heidt said patients are already taking advantage of the newly-provided on-demand services to the area.
"We've been keeping very close contact with them today," Heidt said. "They had a good amount of patients this morning, when they first opened the doors. So it was great to see the word's already gotten out about it, and the demand was there. And we look to have a great day today."