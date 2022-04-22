COLUMBIA - Recent data published from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a decrease in vaccination rates amongst kindergartners. For one local pediatrician, the report was not shocking.
"I don't think it's a surprise that we've seen a drop in the vaccines," MU Health Care's Dr. Christopher Wilhelm said.
The report "summarizes data collected for the 2020–21 school year by state and local immunization programs on vaccination coverage among children in kindergarten in 47 states and the District of Columbia (DC), exemptions for kindergartners in 48 states and DC, and provisional enrollment or grace period status for kindergartners in 28 states."
Wilhelm contributed some of the decrease to hesitancy surrounding the COVID vaccine.
"There's been a public debate about the COVID vaccine, so it's no surprise it would spill over into other vaccines," he continued.
The report said vaccination rates fell in the 2020-2021 school year with comparison to the previous school year by 1%. Kindergarteners had a 93.9% vaccination rate for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), 93.6% for diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis, and 93.6% for varicella.
Wilhelm said in spite of the 1% decrease sounding small, he said it's still very alarming.
"I think if you say if people say oh, 1%, if you just look at the percentage, that number doesn't sound high. However, if you do say that there's a million children, that'd be 10,000," Wilhelm explained.
Wilhelm put it in perspective.
"We have a vaccine against one of the main causes of meningitis. I don't think we want children getting meningitis, right, even if it's 10,000, or 1%", Wilhelm said.
In referring to vaccine hesitancy, Wilhelm said he encourages parents to have conversations with their child's pediatrician and be cautious about online information.
"There has been some hesitancy but pediatricians love to answer questions," he said.
"One of my main concerns is parents are getting their information more from the internet," Wilhelm said. "Sometimes it seems Dr. Google has more credibility than a physician."