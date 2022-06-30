COLUMBIA - MU Health Care held a press conference Thursday with plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen Colbert on firework safety this Fourth of July weekend.
Dr. Colbert began by discussing how to prevent firework injuries. These measures included not letting small children use fireworks, never re-lighting "dud" fireworks, waiting for fireworks to cool off before disposing of them, and dousing used fireworks with water.
"The basic things we would recommend is not letting young children use fireworks because even sparklers get very, very hot and can cause burns," Dr. Colbert said. "In any firework that hasn't seemed to gone off properly should never be attempted to be really lit."
Dr. Colbert talked about the prevalence and severity of firework injuries in the US and in Columbia.
"I would say that here in Columbia, it varies from year to year, how many severe injuries we see but there are always too many," he said. "And some of them are very, very devastating devastating to the function of people's hands or their vision and those are injuries that we think we can prevent."
According to Dr. Colbert, the majority of firework-related injuries occur on the face and hands.
He said each year, about 10,000 people in the U.S. are injured by fireworks on the Fourth of July. Around a handful of people die from firework-related injuries.
Dr. Colbert estimated about a third of the firework-related injuries he sees are around the face, hands, or neck. Another third of the injuries are on the hands, with the final third including other parts of the body.
Dr. Colbert also stressed that firework injuries are common throughout the summer.
"We see injuries as early as a month before and a month after the Fourth of July. So I think it's important for people to pay attention and be safe anytime when they're using fireworks, not just on the Fourth of July," he said.
He said burns were quite common, and were among the "lesser injuries" he typically sees. He said mortar-type injuries were devastating, often resulting in lost fingers or even hands.
"We see people who lose fingers or lose their hand due to a firework injury, and that's usually from handling a firework and not allowing it to be detonated properly and standing back away from the firework," he said. "Or picking up a firework that seems to have been a dud, and that wasn't a dud and trying to relight it."
Small children are more likely to hurt their face, head, or neck from fireworks, according to Dr. Colbert. He said children should always be monitored around fireworks.
"We don't want to see injuries that can be avoided and we don't want people to get injured if it can be avoided," Dr. Colbert said. "So have water source available be safe, back away from the firework once it's lit give yourself plenty of time and protect our children."