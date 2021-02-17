COLUMBIA- MU Health Care has postponed Friday's first dose vaccination event at Faurot Field. The health care company says they have not yet received the 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine that was expected this week.
Those scheduled to receive a second Pfizer dose on Friday will be able to receive their vaccination as scheduled. Those doses are not affected by the shipment delay.
MU Health Care says they hope to receive the vaccine in time to hold their first-dose event scheduled for Sunday.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services also announced that they have not received the shipment of the 200 Moderna doses they expected this week.
PHHS says once they have confirmed when to expect the shipment, they will contact eligible people via email or phone to make appointments for their first dose.
The inclement weather and hazardous road conditions have delayed the shipment of 200 doses of Moderna vaccine we expected to receive this week. We hope to have more information soon about when the vaccine will arrive. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/RBC1PhHaBB— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) February 17, 2021
Currently any individual in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2 are eligible to get the vaccine. You can fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Survey to be sorted into the appropriate tier.