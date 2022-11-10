COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has proposed several new projects that would expand health care services in mid-Missouri.
Representatives from MU Health Care spoke Thursday during the Health Affairs Committee meeting on MU's campus. The committee oversees MU Health Care for the UM System Board of Curators.
Dr. Richard J. Barohn laid out several projects before the committee, including the addition of 16 beds to the University Hospital emergency room, bringing the number of beds to 77.
MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze told KOMU 8 that the new beds will ensure the hospital can meet the influx of new patients after the construction of the new Children's Hospital.
The emergency room expansion will be funded through MU Health Care's annual capital budget, according to a slideshow presentation of the proposal.
It needs to get approved by the UM System Board of Curators, which is scheduled to meet next Thursday in St. Louis.
Cutting edge technology
MU Health Care also proposed using the third floor of the new Children's Hospital to house advanced technology that allows surgeons to get a live look of the brain during surgery.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Intraoperative MRI "enables neurosurgeons to navigate the brain during surgery, without damaging vital areas of the brain."
Expanding rural health care
MU Health Care also wants to boost staffing for rural health care in Adair County. Currently MU Health Care has "expanded medicine staffing" in Cole County and Gasconade County.
This month, MU Health Care started staffing the Hermann Area District Hospital's emergency department.
Maze stressed that all of these projects are only proposals and that details are still being worked out.