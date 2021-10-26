COLUMBIA − MU Health Care has been selected as a HIMSS Davies Award winner, making it one of only nine health care organizations globally to win the honor for a second time.
The honor, which is awarded by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, recognizes the "thoughtful application of information and technology to substantially improve clinical care delivery, patient outcomes and population health around the world."
MU Health Care also received the award in 2015.
"At MU Health Care, we're committed to harnessing technology to live out our mission to save and improve lives," MU Health Care's Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Curtright said. "I am proud of our team who has merged clinical practice, hands-on experience and technology to improve the quality of care we provide, helping our patients achieve better outcomes."
The health care company's submission to the Davies focused on the scaling information and technology solutions throughout its clinical enterprise to address challenges.
IT operations at MU Health Care are led by the Tiger Institute for Health Innovation, a private-public partnership between the University of Missouri and Cerner Corporation.