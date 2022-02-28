COLUMBIA — Patients at University Hospital, Missouri Orthopaedic Institute, Missouri Psychiatric Center and Women’s Hospital can now have two visitors per day.
Patients must be negative for COVID-19 in order to receive visitors, unless the patient is in the labor and delivery or maternal newborn units. Pediatric patients may have parents and guardians by their side regardless of COVID-19 status, according to a news release.
Patients who are in the emergency department, undergoing same-day surgery and testing or attending clinic visits will also be allowed two visitors.
All visitors must be be at least 16 years old in all hospitals, and 18 years old at the Missouri Psychiatric Center. Family and friends can still meet with patients via Zoom and FaceTime.
Visiting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at all facilities, and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the psychiatric center. Parents and guardians of pediatric patients can visit at any time.
For more information on updated COVID-19 policies, visit MU Health Care's website.