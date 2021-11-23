COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has recorded a jump in flu cases over the past two weeks.
"More than 100 positive tests in the past week alone exceeds the entire number of positive results during the 2020-2021 flu season," according to an email sent to KOMU 8.
MU Health Care has reported 141 flu cases so far this season, which started Oct. 3. Only 89 cases were reported all of the 2020-2021 flu season.
Eric Maze, communications specialist at MU Health Care, said the health care company reports cases to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services.
"We reported the week of Nov. 14-20 [on Monday] which was 60 cases just for Boone County," Maze said in an email.
On Tuesday, Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention at MU Health Care Dr. Christelle Ilboudo discussed what she is seeing in terms of flu cases.
"It's very early to tell. If you look at the graphs, there are very few cases," Ilboudo said. "At the same time last year, we didn't have any flu cases. Influenza peaks around December or January typically."
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has reported 331 influenza cases this season as of Nov. 11. The state department reported a total of 1,795 cases of the flu for the whole 2020-2021 season.
Flu cases last season were dramatically lower than in previous years. CDC data revealed that 2020-21 flu cycle had unusually low cases despite high levels of testing both globally and in the U.S.
"Part of it is the mitigation strategies are just falling by the wayside because understandably so, people are just tired of the pandemic. We are taking more risks in terms of our social activities," Ilboudo said.
Some studies are already projecting a far worse flu season this winter. Dr. Mark Roberts, director of public health dynamics laboratory at Pitt Public Health, was the author of the study.
“As COVID-19 containment measures—such as masking, distancing and school closures—are relaxed around the world, we’re seeing a fierce resurgence of other respiratory viruses, which does not bode well for the coming flu season,” Roberts said in a news release.
Ilboudo recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccination. She says the best way to protect yourself from the flu is to get vaccinated.
"There's been less interest in getting the flu shot in most people. However we've also seen an increase in traveling. If you remember last year, people weren't traveling as much," Ilboudo said.
The CDC says you can get a COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines, including a flu vaccine, at the same visit. MU Health Care gives several options for getting your flu vaccine this year.