COLUMBIA — MU Health Care is tightening restrictions on visitors for some of its care environments as COVID-19 cases spike across the region.
As of Tuesday, Boone County has 427 active COVID-19 cases, which is the highest amount of active cases Boone County has seen since the beginning of February. The county also added 101 new cases Tuesday, which is the second day in a row of a three-digit increase.
The state positivity rate is 12.2% as of Tuesday.
Effective Wednesday, adult inpatients at University Hospital, Missouri Orthopaedic Institute and Women’s and Children’s Hospital will be allowed one visitor from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Women in labor will be allowed a spouse or partner and labor coach.
No visitors will be permitted for adult patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and only one parent will be allowed for pediatric patients with COVID-19.
Missouri Psychiatric Center patients will only be allowed one visitor from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Those undergoing same-day surgery and testing and attending clinic visits will be limited to a single visitor.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Missouri, we believe these steps are necessary to protect our patients, guests and staff,” Kevin R. Gwin, MU Health Care chief patient experience officer, said. “We will continue to monitor infection rates and other key metrics for the region and will adjust our policies based on that data.”
Dr. Mary Beck, Chief Nursing Officer at MU Health Care, said the return to restrictions comes from the local increase in cases.
"And the reason is because the rate of prevalence of active disease per 1,000 patients is now at 3.14 in our community. We're really concerned about the number of people that are not vaccinated," she said.
Dr. Beck said the decision was made out of safety for all patients and visitors.
All visitors to University Hospital, Missouri Orthopaedic Institute and Women’s and Children’s Hospital must be at least 16 years old. Missouri Psychiatric Center visitors must be at least 18 years old.
Zoom and FaceTime will continue to provide patient access to family and friends who cannot be present.
The Boone County health department also announced Tuesday it will be reinstating contact tracing. They said current case numbers are well above the 30 cases they would normally be able to manage.
Masks will continue to be required in all MU Health Care buildings.