COLUMBIA − Finding a spot to put a car in park can be a tricky task when visiting MU Health Care in Columbia, but it's not impossible. The health care system is working to add additional parking as more facilities are added to its campus.
Patients and visitors aren't only going to University Hospital; they're also visiting the other medical facilities like the Missouri Orthopedic Institute, Missouri Psychiatric Center, Children's Emergency Room and Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.
Most people are aware of the parking structure for patients and visitors that's directly attached to the hospital, but when it gets full, other parking spots are still available.
Parking is available in Structure 7 on its west side, on the first and second floors. It's located directly across the street from University Hospital. It may be a longer walk than the hospital parking structure, but MU Health Care offers a shuttle service to eliminate that.
Eric Slusher, a spokesperson for MU Health Care, asked visitors to be patient.
"Patients and visitors who use Structure 7 can wait by their car for the shuttle to pick them up, as it makes periodic rounds through levels 1 and 2 of the structure," Slusher said.
More parking spots are in the works for Structure 7. The parking lot being used to store construction equipment will soon clear up once the Children's Hospital is completed in summer 2024.
"As the new Children’s Hospital moves towards completion, we’re adding additional parking spaces for our staff to create additional patient and visitor parking spots in Parking Structure 7," Slusher said.
The extra parking could be around 300 additional spots in Structure 7, according to Slusher.
As for patients who need to park close to the Children's Emergency Room, there are 15 parking spots reserved for visitors in the Tiger Avenue Parking Structure. Those spots are just a few feet away from the Children's Emergency Room entrance.