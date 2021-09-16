COLUMBIA − MU Health Care will offer drive-thru flu shot clinics during two weekends in September and October.
The car-side flu shot clinics will take place at South Providence Medical Park the weekends of Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Adults and kids 6 months and older should wear loose clothing and short sleeves if possible. MU Health Care says it's especially important to wear loose clothing for young children who receive the shot in the thigh.
All patients must sign a consent form before receiving a flu shot in their vehicle.
The clinics are just a few of several options in Columbia.
- Kids 6 months and older can get a flu shot at their pediatrician’s clinic.
- MU Health Care and the David B. Lichtenstein Foundation will offer free flu shots to children enrolled in Columbia Public Schools.
- Patients who have established care with an MU Health Care provider can make an appointment to receive a flu shot.
- Anyone age 7 or older may walk into a Mizzou Pharmacy location for a flu shot without an appointment.