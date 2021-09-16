COLUMBIA − MU Health Care will offer drive-thru flu shot clinics during two weekends in September and October.

The car-side flu shot clinics will take place at South Providence Medical Park the weekends of Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adults and kids 6 months and older should wear loose clothing and short sleeves if possible. MU Health Care says it's especially important to wear loose clothing for young children who receive the shot in the thigh.

All patients must sign a consent form before receiving a flu shot in their vehicle.

The clinics are just a few of several options in Columbia.