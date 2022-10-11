COLUMBIA − MU Health Care will host drive-thru flu shot clinics in Columbia and Fulton this weekend.
In Columbia, the drive-thru clinic will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Providence Medical Park, located at 551 E. Southampton Drive. Additional flu shot clinics will be held at the medical park on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at the same time.
In Fulton, the clinic will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Fulton Family Health, located at 2613 Fairway Drive, Suite C.
The events will offer car-side flu shots to adults and kids 6 months and older. The new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine will also be available to those 12 and older.
MU Health Care asks patients to wear loose clothing and short sleeves if possible. All patients should bring an insurance card and will be asked to review and sign a consent form before receiving a vaccination in their vehicle.