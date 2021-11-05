COLUMBIA- MU Health Care is offering free food and free transportation to its career fair this Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
MU Health Care is offering on-site interviews with department leaders for positions including office support, nurse technicians, pharmacy technicians, dining and nutrition.
Those who need a ride to the event can call (573) 882-4162 to schedule a free Uber ride if they are within Columbia city limits.
Attendees can also enjoy a free meal from Dickey’s BBQ food truck.
The event will take place at MU Health Care's Learning Center. Directions can be found here.
MU Health Care also has open job positions and more information here.