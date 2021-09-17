COLUMBIA − MU Health Care will host a career fair Saturday in hopes of filling dining, nutrition, housekeeping, patient services, distribution, logistics and security positions.
The career fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Learning Center, located at 3215 Lemone Industrial Boulevard in Columbia. Masks are required at the event.
At the fair, there will be booths to explore the variety of positions. MU Health Care will also offer on-site interviews.
Full-time and part-time jobs are available. According to MU Health Care's website, there are also morning, night and weekend shifts available for a variety of positions.
For a look at all of MU Health Care's job openings or to apply online, click here.