FULTON − MU Health Care will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic this Sunday in Fulton.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fulton Family Health, located at 2613 Fairway Drive, Suite C.

Anyone ages 6 months and older may receive a flu shot.

MU Health Care encourages individuals to wear loose and short-sleeve shirts. Those with young children should consider putting them in shorts, as MU Health Care administers shots in the thigh.

The health care company will collect insurance at the drive-thru and will bill insurance for the cost of the shot.

The COVID-19 vaccine will not be given at this event.