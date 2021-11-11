COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced Thursday that the pediatric emergency team at Women’s and Children’s Hospital is set to relocate to University Hospital on Nov. 16.
Pediatric patients who require emergency care should go to the children’s emergency room located at University Hospital. Parking will be offered in the parking lot in front of the emergency entrance.
“Pediatric patients can expect the same high level of care from mid-Missouri’s only pediatric emergency team with doctors and nurses specially trained to care for kids,” Matthew Robinson, an emergency physician and leader of the emergency medicine team at MU Health Care, said.
The new location will still offer the same services as the previous location offered at the Keene Street location, which include child life services and a facility dog.
Also, the new space will be dedicated to children with kid-specific care teams, equipment and décor.
As of right now, only the pediatric services teams are moving from the Women’s and Children’s Hospital to the new location.
These pediatric services include:
- Pediatric emergency services
- Pediatric inpatient unit and the pediatric intensive care unit
- Pediatric surgery
- Children’s Hospital procedure suites
- Children’s cancer and blood disorder unit
The rest of the services offered at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, such as obstetrics and the neonatal intensive care unit, will stay at the Women's and Children's Hospital during the transition.
Those services will relocate when the new tower opens.