COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has signed an agreement to enter into a long-term lease to open a new multi-specialty clinic in Boonville.
The facility will feature an urgent care with extended hours, primary care providers, specialty services, imaging, a lab and physical therapy services.
Boonville Commercial LLC purchased land on Jackson Road near Main Street across from Wall-Mart where the facility will be constructed. MU Health Care has committed to lease the facility.
The multi-specialty clinic is projected to open in early 2022.
This project announcement comes after months of collaboration with a number of groups in Cooper County. The community feedback guided the initial set of specialty offerings within the new facility.
MU Health Care's investment in Cooper County is welcome news for our community," said Gigi Quinlan McAreavy, Director of Economic Development for Boonville and Cooper County. "There is a great need for additional health care services in our county, and this new multi-specialty clinic is a big step forward in the effort to address those needs."
The agreement comes six months after MU Health Care opened its eighth family medicine clinic at 102 Isle of Capri Boulevard in Boonville with providers the community already knows and trusts.