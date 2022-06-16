MEXICO - MU Health Care announced Thursday that it will open a family medicine and urgent care clinic in Audrain County later this summer.
It will be located at 3626 South Clark Lane in Mexico.
According to a press release, the clinic will feature former Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital family medicine providers Diane Jacobi, MD, and nurse practitioner Regina Hill.
The announcement comes after Noble Health suspended services at the Audrain Community Hospital and Callaway Community Hospital in March and furloughed 175 employees in April.
“We are excited MU Health Care is making a commitment to this community,” Jacobi said. “Primary care is extremely important to this region, and I am thrilled to be able to continue to serve my patients right here in Audrain County. Not only will our new facility offer care for the entire family, but we will be able to connect patients with more than 600 MU Health Care doctors in more than 80 specialties working together to ensure patients get the best care possible.”
Matthew Robinson, MD, MU Health Care’s emergency medicine chair, explained the services the clinic will offer for Audrain County.
“The new Mizzou Urgent Care in Mexico will offer a convenient and cost-effective option for adults and children needing urgent, but not life-threatening medical care,” Robinson said. “This location will increase patient access to care and will feature MU Health Care emergency medicine providers to offer care seven days a week.”
Jacobi and Hill are seeing patients at the Battle Avenue Medical Building off St. Charles Road in Columbia until the clinic in Mexico is open.