MEXICO - MU Health Care announced Thursday that it will open a family medicine and urgent care clinic in Audrain County later this summer.
It will be located at 3626 South Clark Lane in Mexico.
According to a press release, the clinic will feature former Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital family medicine providers Diane Jacobi, MD, and nurse practitioner Regina Hill.
"Noble health was having some instability for a while and looking at the situation. The University is a strong, stable force, with good medical care, and quite a bit of resources," Jacobi said.
The announcement comes after Noble Health suspended services at the Audrain Community Hospital and Callaway Community Hospital in March and furloughed 175 employees in April.
“We are excited MU Health Care is making a commitment to this community,” Jacobi said. “Primary care is extremely important to this region, and I am thrilled to be able to continue to serve my patients right here in Audrain County. Not only will our new facility offer care for the entire family, but we will be able to connect patients with more than 600 MU Health Care doctors in more than 80 specialties working together to ensure patients get the best care possible.”
Matthew Robinson, MD, MU Health Care’s emergency medicine chair, explained the services the clinic will offer for Audrain County.
“The new Mizzou Urgent Care in Mexico will offer a convenient and cost-effective option for adults and children needing urgent, but not life-threatening medical care,” Robinson said. “This location will increase patient access to care and will feature MU Health Care emergency medicine providers to offer care seven days a week.”
Jacobi and Hill are seeing patients at the Battle Avenue Medical Building off St. Charles Road in Columbia until the clinic in Mexico is open.
Jacobi said that many conditions can be treated with family medicine or urgent care.
"We take care of anything that is mild complaints. So you have a small laceration, you have a rash, you have a cold strep throat, you're here to see and take care of your blood pressure, your diabetes, other health issues, if we can't take care of it, we have a great resource that can help us," she said.
Meanwhile Platinum Healthcare is continuing work on its plan to reopen the hospital in Audrain County.
Dr. Joseph Corrado, chief of surgery at Noble Health said he will remain in the position with Platinum. He has served Audrain County for over 40 years and said he doesn't plan to leave.
"We've talked to the CEO, and he has come here. And he assures us that we will eventually have a full hospital including down the road obstetrics," Corrado said.
Corrado also addressed skepticism about the new owner of the hospital.
"They [skeptics] can be worried. But what alternative do we have? Of course, okay, as I tell the rest of the doctors here, he who pays makes the rules. And so whoever owns the place, hopefully, will do the right thing," he said.