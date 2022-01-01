COLUMBIA — MU Health Care welcomed its first baby of 2022 early Saturday morning.
Columbia residents Ana Martinez and Jose Elias celebrated the birth of their daughter Aaliyah Mei Elias.
Aaliyah was born just hours into the new year at 2:14 a.m.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch, sleet accumulations less than one tenth of an inch, and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Illinois, and portions of central and east central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. &&
