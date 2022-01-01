COLUMBIA — MU Health Care welcomed its first baby of 2022 early Saturday morning.

Columbia residents Ana Martinez and Jose Elias celebrated the birth of their daughter Aaliyah Mei Elias.

First New Year baby at MU Health Care

Newborn Aaliyah Mei Elias with her parents Ana Martinez and Jose Elias.

Aaliyah was born just hours into the new year at 2:14 a.m.

