BOONVILLE — MU Health Care is set to open the new Jackson Road Medical Building on March 27.
The building, located at 516 Jackson Road, is 14,000 square feet and will feature an urgent care with extended hours, primary care, imaging to include a CT scanner, lab and therapy services.
Following the closure of Pinnacle Regional Hospital in February 2020, MU Health Care collaborated with Boonville and Cooper County leaders to find new health care options for the community.
“The new Jackson Road Medical Building expands upon MU Health Care’s presence in rural Missouri, to include clinics in Fayette, Ashland, Fulton and the most recent in Mexico,” said Nim Chinniah, interim chief executive officer at MU Health Care. “Combined with MU Health Care’s 25-year affiliation with Capital Region Medical Center, it demonstrates our continued commitment to ensure local access to high-quality health care for communities across Missouri.”
In July 2020, MU Health Care opened its eighth family medicine clinic at 102 Isle of Capri Blvd. in Boonville. Now, it is being relocated to the Jackson Road Medical Building, with former Pinnacle Regional Hospital family medicine doctors Mona Brownfield, MD, Robert Koch, MD, and nurse practitioner Lori Weekly, FNP.
Mizzou Therapy Services, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in Boonville, will also utilize the Jackson Road Medical Building, relocating the present team including former Pinnacle Regional Hospital physical therapist Jennifer Hackman.
Patients wishing to schedule an appointment with the MU Health Care Family Medicine Clinic in Boonville should call 660-882-3585. Urgent Care in Boonville will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week to serve patients on a walk-in basis.
Additional information about the services offered at the Jackson Road Medical Building are found on the MU Health Care website.