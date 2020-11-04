COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced Wednesday that it will continue its drive-thru flu shot clinic until Nov. 14.
The drive-thru vaccination clinic is located at South Providence Medical Park and is open on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and noon.
The clinic was originally planned to close on Oct. 31. Due to popular demand, the clinic is being kept open for the extra two weeks.
"We had such a strong response to our drive to clinic in the first five weeks of the drive-thru clinic. We actually saw increasing numbers every week," MU Health Care physician Dr. Laura Morris said. "And the drive-thru clinic was such a success that we felt we need to keep it going for a few weeks longer to make sure we can extend our reach into as many patients within our community as possible."
According to MU Health Care, more than 5,000 flu vaccines have been administered at the drive-thru clinic since it opened in September.
Morris said this is the first time in several years MU Health Care has hosted a drive-thru flu shot clinic, but the response has been so positive that she anticipates it will return.
"We feel like this was such a success that I think it's hard to imagine not doing a drive-thru flu clinic in the future as well," she said.
Vaccines are available to patients ages six months and older. Morris said she hopes those who have not been vaccinated yet will take advantage of the extended clinic.
"We think that adding these extra couple weeks will give folks in the community who just haven't had the chance to access or who maybe have been waiting until later in the season for some reason or another, the chance to come through and and hit up our drive-thru," she said.
Morris added that she thinks people are being more diligent about the flu vaccine this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
"There's going to be a lot of overlap this year with symptoms of influenza and symptoms of coronavirus," she said. "And we right now only have one safe approved and effective vaccine to prevent one of these viruses this year."
Anyone interested in more information can visit MU Health Care's website.