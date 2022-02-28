COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy held a discussion Monday night on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how the conflicts affect Missourians.
The discussion, titled, "The Ukraine Crisis and Why It Matters To Us," had a panel of speakers from MU's history department and an MU student. It was hosted by history professor Jay Sexton, who serves as the Rich and Nancy Kinder Chair in Constitutional Democracy at MU.
"It's impacting us because people care, people care about across the world their welfare, so it has a humanitarian impact," Sexton said.
He said it feels closer to home because of the access the information via social media.
"They said that Vietnam was the first war that was aired on television, this is a war aired on social media," Sexton said.
In the past week, Russian forces have invaded Ukraine while bombing different cities within the country. On Monday, the Russia and Ukraine delegations met for the first time. Different stores have pulled Russian products from their shelves, and many airlines have postponed flights in the Russia-Ukraine area.
Sexton specializes in the political and economic history of the 19th century. He has also written many books, with his most recent one titled "A Nation Forged by Crisis: A New American History."
"I think that we [the United States] are looking at a new era in international relations, a new system of international governance," Sexton said. "We are in this for the long haul. This is not just a one-off thing."
This is the first event that the Kinder Institute has held on the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine.
Sexton ended the discussion by saying his role at MU is to "Think about America's history and to think about constitutional democracy as an American phenomenon, but also one that impacts people around the globe."
Below is the full discussion from the Kinder Institute's Facebook page.