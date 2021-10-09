COLUMBIA - MU's campus buzzed with music and cheers Saturday morning as floats, marching bands, cheerleaders and more worked their way downtown for the Homecoming parade.
Much of last year's Homecoming festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.
The parade started at 9 a.m. Spectators and floats started setting up before 7 a.m.
Marching Mizzou lead the parade followed by the Golden Girls, Truman the Tiger, Homecoming Royalty Top 10, Mayor Brian Treece and Athletics Director Desiree Reed Francois.
For some MU students this is their first time experiencing a full Homecoming in person.
Emma Schnuriger, a junior at MU, said she was happy to experience the day again after having a taste of it her freshman year.
"It was really sad that we didn't get to have it last year due to everything so it was nice to see all the alumni, all the parents and everybody come together just to celebrate Mizzou's spirit and we got to bring my cool dogs and my parents so it was really fun," Schnuriger said.
Schnuriger's parents joined her at freshman year homecoming as well. They said they were excited to be back.
"The energy was great and it was nice to see her adjusting and everyone out for the parade and celebrating," Amy Schnuriger, Emma's mom said. "So the fact that we can bring that back it's kind of a sense of normalcy so this was amazing to come to."
The sense of normalcy, after a year of uncertainty, added an extra layer to the day.
"Nobody really lost their spirit, it just took a second to find just cause we were all in the middle of something new," Emma said. "I think it's really cool to see everybody out here coming together wanting to celebrate good times and not the hardships that last year brought."
Both Emma and Amy said they enjoyed the day. Amy's favorite part was watching all the kids grab candy from the floats. Emma's favorite part was watching the dancers as a dancer herself.
The Homecoming theme this year is A Reason to Roar.
The game against North Texas kicks off at 3 p.m.