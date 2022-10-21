COLUMBIA - MU's homecoming weekend is almost here and the traditional events continue.

With over 140 entries, the parade will take place on Saturday in downtown Columbia starting at 9 a.m.

The registration for parade entrees opened in the beginning of July.

“I mean in the summer, you are usually not thinking about the homecoming parade, in July, but it’s such a large event you have to start planning that early,” MU Homecoming tri-director Matthew Rothermich said.

This year, Rothermich explained the entry numbers were not what they were expecting.

“We actually had a higher amount of registrations than usual," Rothermich said. "So we had to waitlist quite a few. We then talked with the Mizzou Alumni Association and made better determinations on how many people we could fit this year.”

In the end, Rothermich said they did have to cap the number of entries.

“As a parade committee, our big thing with student organizations is use the parade as a resource. It’s free for all of the students to sign up and it’s great advertising," Rothermich said.

Apaala Basak, the president of Missouri International Student Council (MISC), said when MISC walks in the parade, they hold up flags of the countries they are from.

"The biggest way [parade viewers or students] get to know us is when they see the flags of different countries, and they wonder what this is," Basak said. "Because it's a little different than what other organizations hold up during the parade."

Not only did the number of entries in general surprise Rothermich, but also the type of entries.

“We were expecting more political entries than we actually received," Rothermich said. "This is about the same number of political entries as last year, last year not being a big election year.”

Back in 2018, the last parade that took place during an election year, there were around 20 political entries. In 2021, the parade saw around six and this year with it being another election year, the parade only has around 10 political entries.

Rothermich explained that politicians or political groups sign up every year, “regardless of it being an election year or not.”

Something new the parade will feature this year is a sensory-friendly viewing area. The area will be along Fifth Street, between Broadway and Cherry Street, toward the end of the parade route.

Decorations for The District took place Thursday. This is where students and campus organizations paint participating downtown Columbia businesses' store-front windows.

Other events happening for MU's Homecoming include:

Campus decorations, Friday, Oct. 21, 6:30 – 9 p.m., Greek Town, between Rollins Street and Kentucky Boulevard near campus

Homecoming spirit rally, Friday, Oct. 21, 8:30 p.m., Traditions Plaza

Homecoming football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m., Memorial Stadium