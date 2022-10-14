COLUMBIA − The MU Sinclair School of Nursing held its dedication ceremony Friday to display its new nursing school and equipment.
“We are facing a serious factuality shortage as well as nursing shortage,” Dean Lori Popejoy said.
She hopes that this new building will grow the school's recruitment for both faculty and students.
The ceremony consisted of an open house, tours, and a ribbon cutting. The dedication was to celebrate the new building and its new improvements.
The old School of Nursing opened its doors in 1979. It was demolished three years ago to begin the construction of the new and improved building.
“We use technology a lot and all of our simulation is high tech so the old building would of been very difficult to retrofit,” Popejoy said.
Popejoy explained that due to 1970s construction, it was easier to tear the old building down and start from scratch to build a more energy efficient building that could handle newer technology.
The building reopened in August of this year.
The new building allows for better efficiency. They have real life medical equipment such as pumps, hospital beds and hospital rooms to better prepare nursing students.
“It will be really nice for them to see familiar equipment and familiar hospital setups whenever they get there, to give them that confidence and competence that they need at the bedside to work as bedside nurses,” educational program coordinator Brittney Stephens said.
The building has 14 “hospital beds” used as interactive classrooms. These are equipped with life-like mannequins of all different ages and genders.
There is also seven dedicated classrooms that offer high-fidelity simulations including crash carts and other technology that is used to navigate real life critical care.
“They’ll have a real life feel of what they’ll be walking into when they work as bedside nurses in the hospital," Stephens said.
In addition to the newer equipment, the new building will have resources to better cater to nursing students' mental health. The building has lots of large windows to allow for natural sunlight and an open courtyard.
The Sinclair School of Nursing is now home to 471 graduate students, as well as some hybrid students.
“If we outgrow, we can simply add on,” Popejoy said.
The school will be hosting another open house on MU’s homecoming, Oct. 22, two hours before kickoff.