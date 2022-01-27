COLUMBIA - In remembrance of the Holocaust, University of Missouri hosted Julie Kohner, the daughter of Hanna Kohner.
Hanna Kohner was a survivor of four different concentration camps and the first person to have their story shared on national television.
As the CEO and founder of Voices of the Generations, Inc., Kohner motivates others to share stories of survivors around them and look at adversity in ways that are new.
"It's significant because hopefully the world is starting to recognize that this was real," Jordan Kodner, director of Jewish Student Life for MU, said. "It's interesting because there are two days actually for the Holocaust remembrance. There's one that's a Jewish tradition called Yom HaShoah, and then there's also this one that's been recognized by the United Nations."
Jan. 27 marks the day that Auschwitz was liberated by the soldiers.
Kohner's program is to ensure that the events of these atrocities will never be forgotten.
"I don't know how much knowledge people have these days about it, and we realize that it's so important for us to keep our parents' legacy alive," Kohner said.
The event was sponsored by Mizzou Hillel, part of the Jewish community, MU Student Affairs, Peace Studies and more.